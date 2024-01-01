The Paris 2024 Olympic Torch, on the way to France

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, the Paris 2024 Torch embarked on its voyage to France following a customary ceremony in Olympia, Greece, the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.

First introduced at the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics, torchbearers will take turns carrying the flame on a 5,000-kilometer (3,100-mile) journey through 41 cities. The journey will begin after the flame is transported by sea aboard the fully-rigged ship Belem.

“At Paris 2024, with more than two months of uninterrupted festivities, we’ll live a magnificent adventure together, all over the territory, with millions of French people in the wake of the Games,” Tony Estanguet, the head of Paris 2024, expressed on Olympics.com

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com