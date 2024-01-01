UEFA Champions League: Dortmund 4-2 Atlético de Madrid

Shafaqna English- Borussia Dortmund secured a remarkable 4-2 win at home against Atletico de Madrid in an exciting UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg, enabling them to advance to the semi-finals for the first time in 11 years, UEFA.COM reported.

Edin Terzi’s team had more of the ball in the first half, but Jan Oblak didn’t face much of a challenge until Julian Brandt scored the opening goal just after 30 minutes. Mats Hummels delivered an outstanding pass to the 27-year-old, who evaded Axel Witsel and shot a low left footed drive into the net, with the Atleti goalkeeper getting a hand to the ball but unable to prevent the goal.

At minute 74, Sabitzer made the final impact in a thrilling match, delighting the home fans with a low shot into the far corner after Füllkrug’s attempt was blocked by José María Giménez.

Source: UEFA.COM

