UEFA Champions League: Barcelona 1-4 Paris Saint Germain

Shafaqna English- According to UEFA.COM, Paris Saint Germain bounced back from a loss at home and being two goals down on aggregate against ten man Barcelona, as Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty and a late goal to secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League semi finals with a 4-1 win in the second leg.

In a highly engaging rematch, the first leg two goal scorers once again mirrored the sequence of the previous game.

Altough, minutes left until the end of the match, Raphinha’s shot was stopped by Gianluigi Donnarumma as Barcelona continued to fight, but their chances were dashed moments later, with Mbappe scoring after Ter Stegen’s save from Marco Asensio, ultimately securing a thrilling victory.

Source: UEFA.COM

www.shafaqna.com

