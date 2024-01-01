Heavy flooding hits Persian Gulf countries, causing death-disruption

UAE records highest ever rainfall, days after schoolchildren were among 18 people who died in storms in Oman.

In Al Ain, an Emirati oasis city on the border with Oman, 254mm of rain was recorded in less than 24 hours, according to the national meteorology centre. That marked the highest level since records began in 1949.

An Emirati man in his 70s died after his vehicle was caught in the flooding in Ras Al-Khaimah, one of the country’s seven emirates, according to police.

The storms also hit Bahrain and parts of Qatar, days after flooding devastated neighbouring Oman.

Across Sunday and Monday, 18 people died in Oman as a result of heavy rain. Among the dead were at least nine schoolchildren, according to Oman News Agency.

Sources: Middle East Eye

