UNSC committee unable to agree on Palestinian bid for full membership

Shafaqna English- United Nations Security Council committee has been unable to reach a unanimous recommendation on the Palestinian Authority’s application for full UN member, according to the committee report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Authority is still expected to push the 15-member Security Council to vote – as early as Thursday – on a draft resolution recommending it become a full member of the world body, diplomats said. Security Council member Algeria circulated a draft text late on Tuesday.

Sources: Reuters

