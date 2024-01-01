EU intervene to halt influx of Syrian migrants leaving Lebanon for Cyprus

Shafaqna English- A rising number of Syrian migrants leaving Lebanon for Cyprus in recent months has prompted Nicosia to demand that the European Union (EU) intervene to halt the influx.

Senior EU officials have suggested that Brussels could strike a deal with Beirut similar to recent anti-migration pacts signed with Egypt and Tunisia, which have been criticised by human rights groups.

The Cypriot government has recorded more than 2,000 Syrian refugees arriving from Lebanon by sea in the first three months of 2024, compared to just 78 in the same period last year.

Sources: New Arab

