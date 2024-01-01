Twelve Imams (AS)

Shafaqna English- Adherents of Twelver Shiism, the largest branch of Shiism, are commonly referred to as Twelvers, derived from their belief in twelve divinely-ordained leaders, known as the Twelve Imams. There are traditions narrated from the Prophet about them. Some of these are as follows:

Bukhari narrates from Jabir b. Samra: ‘I heard the Prophet say that there will be twelve leaders (amīr). Then he said something I could not hear. I asked my father and he said all of them are from Quraysh.’

Muslim has quoted Jābir as saying: ‘I went to see the Prophet with my father. I heard him saying that this matter will until there pass twelve caliphs amongst them. Then I could not hear some words. I asked my father and he said: they are all from Quraysh.’

Muslim also quotes him saying: ‘I heard the Prophet say that the affair of the people will continue so long as twelve men will rule them. Then the Prophet said something which I could not hear. I asked my father who quoted the Prophet as saying that all are from Quraysh.’

Muslim says: ‘I heard the Prophet say the affair of Islam will remain strong until twelve caliphs have ruled… I didn’t hear what he said. I asked my father and he said all will be from Quraysh.’

Muslim says: ‘I went with my father to hear the Prophet speak. He said this religion will remain mighty and strong until twelve caliphs have ruled… and then he said something I could not hear above the people’s clamour. I asked my father and he said all will be from Quraysh.’

Muslim says: one Friday someone was stoned to death, the Prophet said: ‘This religion will be in force until the Judgment Day. Twelve caliphs will rule and all of them will be from Quraysh.’

All these aḥadith have won the approval of Sunnī scholars. Now we refer to traditions from other books:

Abu Dawud narrates from Jabir b. Samra that the Prophet said: ‘I heard the Messenger of God say that this religion will be mighty as long as twelve caliphs rule. Then, people shouted God is great. Then the Prophet said something which I could not hear. I asked my father to tell me what he said. My father said all of them are from Banu Hashim.

Tirmidhi narrates from Jābir: ‘The Messenger of God said twelve leaders will come after him. Then he said something which I could not hear. I asked someone close to me and he said all of them are from Quraysh.’

Tirmidhi says this ḥadīth, quoted from Jābir, is authentic.

Aḥmad records in his Musnad: ‘The tradition: “I heard the Prophet saying that twelve caliphs will rule this community.” is narrated in thirty-four different variants.’

Hakīm has also recounted the tradition in his Mustadrak from Awn b. Juḥayfa from his father. He says he was in the company of his uncle when they heard the Prophet say: ‘My community will remain righteous until as twelve caliphs rule.’ Then the Prophet said something He could not hear. He asked his uncle what the Prophet said and he said: ‘They are all from Quraysh.’

He also narrates from Jabir b. Samra: ‘I heard the Prophet say: @My community will be victorious as long as twelve caliphs rule.” Then he said something he could not hear. I asked my father what the Prophet had said. He told me: “All of them will be from the Quraysh.”’

Ibn Ḥajar narrates in Sawaiq from Jabir b. Samara that the Prophet said: ‘I will be succeeded by twelve leaders who will all be from Quraysh.’

Aḥmad narrates from Masrūq that he was with Abd Allah b. Masud, who was teaching him the Quran. Someone asked him: ‘Did you ask the Prophet how many caliphs will rule this community?’ Abd Allah b. Masʿūd replied: ‘Since I arrived in Iraq, nobody has asked me this question. Of course I asked him! (The prophet) said: ‘Twelve caliphs like the chieftains of Israel.’

The same tradition is narrated by Khaṭib Baghdadi in his Tarikh al-Baghdad.

Hindī, Ṭabarani and Hakīm have quoted the same ḥadīth in Kanz al-Ummal, Mujam al-Kabir and Mustadrak respectively.

In Tārīkh al-Khulafa, Suyuṭi quotes Ibn Masud as saying that the Prophet had said that twelve successors ‘like the Chieftans of Israel’ will rule the community.

They were all examples of quotes about the rule of the Twelve Imams. Now, the point is to explore the attributes of the twelve caliphs whose rule has been promised in different aḥadith quoting the Prophet.

Specifications of the caliphs could be summarized in the following eight points:

Dignity of Islam

Dignity of the religion

Survival of the religion

Righteousness of the community

Victory of the community

These honours are tied to the rule of twelve leaders from Quraysh.

These signs are tied to the sovereignty of twelve caliphs from Quraysh

They are the same number as the Chieftains of the Israelites.

These signs and advantages are among the miracles of the Prophet particularly when other authentic traditions are considered alongside them. For example:

The tradition of Thaqalayn (A famous tradition narrated by more than 20 companions. It has been recorded in Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim, Mustadrak al-Ḥakim and Musnad Aḥmad).

The tradition of Saqifa (narrated in Mustadrak al-Ḥakim)

A tradition which names the Prophet’s Household as the source of security and guidance. (Mustadrak al-Ḥakim)

The Twelve Imams, well-known amongst Muslims, are credited with these attributes. They are the Shia Imams beginning with Imam Ali and ending with the Awaited Imam Mahdi. Anyone familiar with the social and political life of these the Imams will recognise them as infallible individuals with the highest degree of piety. God has preserved His religion under the care of these Imams.

If we consider these Twelve Imams as the ones referred to by these traditions we will find no contradiction. There are no other twelve caliphs beside them who have dignified Islam who this tradition could possibly refer to.

Unacceptable interpretations

One group says the twelve caliphs are the Umayyad Caliphs beginning with Yazid b. Muawiya and ending with Marwan III. This group has omitted three Caliphs from the era – Muawiya, Abd Allah b. Zubayr and Marwan b. Ḥakam – in a bid to list twelve caliphs: Yazid b. Muawiya, Muawiya II, Abd Allah b. Marwan, Walid b. Abd al-Malik, Sulayman b. Abd al-Malik, Umar b. Abd al-Aziz, Yazid b. Abd al-Malik, Hisham b. Abd al-Malik, Walid b. Yazid, Yazid b. Walid, Ibrahim b. Walid and Marwan b. Muḥammad. (Fatḥ ul-Bari)

The individuals whose names are mentioned here have a dark background of corruption, murder and plunder. However, some scholars have claimed that they enjoyed public support. It is surprising to see Ibn Ḥajar, this great scholar, confirm such interpretationswithout any research.

How does he say that they were popular without having been pure? The tradition says all twelve caliphs must have been at the peak of piety so that Islam will be glorified in the shadow of their spiritual perfections. Therefore, the yardstick is their intellectual, scientific and religious greatness and not public support for them.

If the criterion is public support how is Yazid, who ruled only for three years, is among them? In the first year, he killed Imam Ḥusayn. In the second year of is rule, people in Mecca and Medina rose up against him. Yazid quashed the uprising with bloodshed. In the last year in power, he bombarded the Kaba in a bid to defeat Abd Allah b. Zubayr.

Another group says that the twelve caliphs who are source of dignity for Islam will rule after the advent of the Mahdī. (Fatḥ al-Bārī) This interpretation is unacceptable because the Prophet has always spoken about what would happen after his own death.

Still another group says this refers to those caliphs whom the people accepted: Abu Bakr, Umar, Uthman, Ali, Muawiya, Yazid b. Muawiya, Walid, Sulayman, Yazid II, Hisham and Walid b. Yazid b. Abd al-Malik. It is not clear why Umar b. Abd al-Aziz is not listed between Sulayman and Yazid.

In this interpretation, Yazid b. Muawiya is considered a source of dignity for Islam and his crimes are simply ignored. Walid b. Yazdi was an enemy of Qur’an. The point is that the twelve caliphs who were competent to succeed the Prophet are nobody else but the Twelve Imams. Others lack the required qualifications. Muḥammad Taqi al-Hakim has an interesting view on this issue:

The number of these leaders and caliphs should not exceed twelve and they are all from Quraysh.

If a parallel drawn between the twelve caliphs and the twelve Chieftains of Israel is that Moses chose his delegates himself, and so did the Prophet with regards to his successors; ‘And Allah had already taken a covenant from the Children of Israel, and We delegated from among them twelve leaders.’ (Q5:12)

These narrations openly link the survival and dignity of Islam to the twelve caliphs until Judgment Day. Succession to the Prophet will continue until only two people will be remaining on Earth.

Therefore, the signs promised for the twelve caliphs only match the Twelve Imams. Moreover, the tradition of Thaqalayn confirms this. The important point is that the Imamate and Caliphate has been granted to these twelve persons due to their qualifications; it is not political power that has been seized by force. A true caliph is a divinely-appointed leader and such only people chosen by God are worthy of such an appointment; popularity does not have any impact on their position. An infallible Imam is always to be accepted, regardless of people’s view.

Another important point is that the traditions are narrated by those who lived at a time the era of these Twelve Caliphs had not yet ended. Now, we will h1ave a brief introduction to the Shia Imams:

Imam Ali and his battles against three groups of opponents

Ali b. Abi Ṭalib is the first infallible successor to the Prophet, who appointed him to lead Muslims on the Day of Ghadir. After the Prophet passed away, Imam Ali was to become the leader of Muslims.

Imam Ali’s life can be divided into five periods:

From birth to the beginning of the Prophet’s mission

From the beginning of the Prophet’s mission to the Emigration to Medina

From the Emigration to the Prophet’s passing away

From the Prophet’s passing away to Imam Ali‘s caliphate

From Imam Ali‘s caliphate to his martyrdom

Now we will briefly review the five periods.

Imam Ali was born in the Kaba, thirty years after the Year of Elephant (the failed invasion of the Mecca) and ten years before the Prophet’s mission began. Ali was five when the Prophet started taking care of him (Sira Ibn Hisham). Ali spent his childhood with the Prophet and was always in his company. (Nahj al-Balagha)

Ali was the first person who announced his belief in Islam (Tarikh Ṭabari) and wrote down the revelations of the Prophet in Mecca for thirteen years.

The night the Prophet emigrated to Medina, Ali slept in his bed as a decoy.

During this ten-year period, he participated in all the Prophet’s battles, except for Tābūk, and played an instrumental role in the victory of the Muslims over the polytheists.

The period after the Prophet but before he became Caliph lasted twenty-five years. He protested to the ruling regime as he believed that he was entitled to be the Caliph. He never shied away from protecting the teachings of Islam and looking after the needs of the Muslims.

After the murder of Uthman, Ali was named Caliph on consensus. Initially, he refused to accept the post, but he finally agreed upon insistence from the Emigrants and the Helpers.

During his caliphate, Imam Ali fought for justice and revival of the Prophet’s tradition. Opposition to Imam ʿAlī led to three uprisings against his rule, which he would refer to as the ‘Those who broke their pledges’ (nākithīn), ‘the wrongdoers’ (qaṣiṭin) and ‘the disobedient’ (mariqin).

‘Those who broke their pledges’

‘Those who broke their pledges’ refers to those who broke their pledge of allegiance. This battle, known as the Battle of the Camel, broke out after Ṭalḥa and Zubayr, who had pledged allegiance to Imam Ali, demanded to be named governors of Basra and Kufa but Imam ʿAlī turned down their request. In response, Ṭalḥa and Zubayr left Medina secretly for Mecca, where they established an army paid for by Umayyad wealth and went on to seize Basra. Ali left Medina in order to liberate the city. Near Basra, a bloody battle broke out between the two sides, with Ali ultimately claiming victory.

‘The wrongdoers’

Before Imam Ali was named Caliph, Muawiya had made the preparations to continue his rule in Syria. When Imam Ali became Caliph, he immediately dismissed Muawiya. In response, the latter assembled an army to meet Ali at the Battle of Ṣiffin. Imam Ali’s forces were close to victory but Muawiya appealed for arbitration. Upon insistence of his followers, Imam Ali agreed to take the case to arbitration between Abu Musa al-Ashari and Amr b. al-As – representing Ali and Muawiya, respectively. Imam Ali had no option but to agree to arbitration because otherwise the Muslims would have faced a serious crisis. On the day the arbitrators were expected to express themselves, Amr tricked Abu Musa into nullifying Ali’s claim to the caliphate, and a group of the latter’s supporters rose up against him.

‘The disobedient’

‘The disobedient’ are those who forced Imam Ali to submit to arbitration. They later regretted their actions and wanted the Imam to reject its results. However, Ali was not a man to break his agreement and so they rose up against him, culminating in the Battle of Nahrawan in which Ali scored a decisive victory. However, some of the survivors of this battle harboured a grudge against Ali and one of them by the name of Abd al-Raḥman b. Muljam, assassinated him on a Ramaḍān night.

Imam Ali enjoyed a high status throughout his life. The second Caliph, Umar b. al-Khaṭṭab, said: ‘Women no longer gave birth to a man like Ali.’ Lebanese scholar Shabil Shamil describes Imam Ali as: ‘The greatest of the great and a living copy of the Prophet. Neither East or West has ever seen someone like Ali since.’ (Sawt al-Nahḍat al-Insaniyya) Lebanese writer George Jordac says: ‘What if the nature mobilized its power and forces to deliver someone as brave, strong, wise and knowledgeable as Ali to human society in every period of time?’ (Ibid)

Source: Shia Islam: History and Doctrines, Ayatollah Jafar Subhani, Chapter 21

