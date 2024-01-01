M9 News: Future of Work in the AI Era

Shafaqna Science- Recent discussions have focused on the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on employment. AI may result in the elimination of a significant number of occupations, leading to increased inequality as a small capital-owning class amasses productive surpluses, as reported by M9 News.

In this scenario, the very wealthy would be obliged to share their wealth through a universal basic income, thereby realising Marx’s vision of communism. In both scenarios, the productivity gains from AI are expected to result in even highly compensated experts working alongside truck drivers. AI tycoons will be compelled to share their wealth by those left behind.

In both scenarios, there is reason for optimism because the benefits of AI are so significant that the very wealthy may be willing to forego a small amount of money. It is possible that human psychology may be adaptable enough to make a world of plenty and little to no effort seem like a blessing rather than the end of the world.

However, there is a growing body of evidence suggesting that unemployment is linked to serious psychological consequences, including early mortality, depression, alcohol abuse, anxiety, and social disengagement. Additionally, there is a higher risk of overdose and suicide among unemployed people. The long-term issue presented by AI may be how to maintain employment in a society where the value of human labor declines.

Source: M9 News

www.shafaqna.com