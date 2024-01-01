Financial Times: Growing demand for AI is a threat to global electricity supply

Shafaqna Science- The supply of electricity is becoming the latest obstacle to the growth of artificial intelligence, according to leading figures in the technology industry. The increasing demand for power from data centres is placing further strain on global grids, according to Financial Times.

In a recent statement, billionaire Elon Musk highlighted that while the development of AI had been constrained by the availability of chips last year, the latest challenge to the cutting-edge technology is the supply of electricity. These remarks followed a cautionary statement by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy earlier this year, who observed that there was currently insufficient energy to support the operation of new generative AI services.

Amazon, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet are investing billions of dollars in computing infrastructure as they endeavor to enhance their AI capabilities, including in data centers that typically require several years to plan and construct.

However, some of the most popular locations for constructing these facilities, such as northern Virginia, are facing constraints on their capacity, which is driving a search for suitable sites in data center markets that are experiencing rapid growth globally.

“The demand for data centers has always been there, but it’s never been like this,” said Pankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President at Schneider Electric’s data center division.

Currently, the global data center industry lacks sufficient capacity to accommodate the projected growth in demand by 2030. According to Pankaj Sharma, executive vice president of Schneider Electric’s data center division, the company is working with Nvidia, a leading semiconductor manufacturer, to develop AI-optimized data centers.

Source: Financial Times

