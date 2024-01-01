[Video] How I Got Inspired To Write A Novel – Zainab Karim

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbate TV presented: Women’s View: Life Stories (Canada), Episode 9

Zainab Karim, a 24-year-old Kenyan Canadian author residing in Toronto, moved to Canada at 19 to pursue professional writing at York University. At 21, she married Reza, an Iranian Shia born in Canada. Zainab’s debut book, “Asia,” resonated with young Muslim women globally, garnering attention within Muslim communities worldwide. Her journey as a self-published author, starting with a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised $6,000, culminated in the release of “Asia” in January. The book, available globally, delves into themes of identity and self-discovery, drawing from Zainab’s personal experiences and emotions.

Zainab’s high school struggles with identity and self-esteem fueled her passion for writing, providing an outlet for her creativity. Her Kickstarter campaign not only funded her book but also generated awareness and pre-orders, marking the beginning of her publishing journey. Through meticulous manuscript revisions and collaboration with editors and designers, Zainab brought her vision to life. The promotional efforts involved cold calls to bookstores and collaborations with bloggers and Instagram influencers, expanding the book’s reach. Zainab’s intercultural marriage to Reza adds depth to her story, reflecting her belief in the value of cultural exchange and self-improvement as fundamental aspects of life.

Women’s View: Life Stories (Canada)

