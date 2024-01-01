English
UN experts deplore use of AI in war on Gaza

Shafaqna English- Five United Nations experts condemned the Israeli army’s reported use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Gaza.

It came after reports emerged that Israeli forces were using AI for selecting and tracking targets in their military campaign in Gaza, where more than 33,800 people were killed – mostly women and children.

“If proven true, the shocking revelations of the use of AI systems by the Israeli military such as ‘Gospel’, ‘Lavender’ and ‘Where’s Daddy?’, combined with lowered human due diligence to avoid or minimise civilian casualties or infrastructure, contribute to explaining the extent of the death toll and home destruction in Gaza,” the UN experts said in a statement.

