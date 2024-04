Shafaqna English- Today, the 8th day of the lunar Hijri month of Shawwal, marks the anniversary of the destruction of the Baqi Cemetery in Medina.

On the 8th of Shawwal in the year 1345 AH (April 21, 1925), mausoleums in Jannatul Al-Baqi (the Baqi Cemetery) were completely demolished by Wahhabi extremists.

Sources: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com