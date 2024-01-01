English
British Muslims attacked by Israel forces during prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- A group of British Muslims visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem claimed they were forcibly removed and assaulted by Israeli forces.

According to eyewitnesses, Raz Ahmed, Ismail Hasan and Syed Ibrahim, they were targeted by Israeli soldiers while performing prayers at the Bab Al-Rahma prayer hall inside the Mosque complex on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr.

“We were in Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Bab Al-Rahma Masjid, which is on the left side of the Dome of the Rock, and we were praying. I sat down and then a man, who was probably about 6 feet tall, came and pulled me literally with a lot of force,” Syed Ibrahim said.

Sources: Middle East Monitor

