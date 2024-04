Shafaqna English- More than 13,800 children in the Gaza Strip have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli war on October 7, the Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, said.

During a press conference in New York, Russell added, according to a statement by her organization: “Thousands have been injured and there are thousands on the brink of famine.

Sources: UNICEF

