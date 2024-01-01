Protesters rally against arms sales to Israel in front of Britain’s parliament

Shafaqna English- Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of Britain’s parliament on Wednesday against arms sales to Israel and for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, a member of the main opposition Labor Party and former shadow minister for immigration, said in her speech that the health infrastructure and water lines in Gaza were deliberately destroyed by Israel, aid was cut off and millions of people were living in difficult conditions.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı