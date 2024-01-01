TRT World: Europe Leaders must take stronger action to combat increasing violence against Muslims

Shafaqna English- EuropeLeaders must take stronger action to combat increasing threats and violence against Muslims across the continent, but the rise of far-right groups might complicate those efforts.

It has been one month since the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) called on leaders to do more to “to build dialogue and counter anti-Muslim hatred,” amid rising prejudice and anti-Muslim violence in European states.

Despite this call to action, Europe appears no closer to forming a united front against Islamophobia.

Sources: TRT World

