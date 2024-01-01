English
Palestine: Awqaf Council warns of Israel’s plans to change status quo at Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- The Islamic Awqaf Affairs and Holy Sites Council in Occupied Jerusalem has warned of Israeli intents to change the historical status quo at the Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Awqaf Council expressed its deep concern over news reports talking about Israeli minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s plan to change the status quo at the Aqsa Mosque, describing such intents as a “blatant violation against the Muslims’ historical and religious right to their holy site.

The Council warned that “such provocative calls and abhorrent and irresponsible plans” would lead the region to further escalation and tension and torpedo international and regional efforts to restore calm, put an end to the bloodbath in Gaza and alleviate its people’s suffering.

The Council stressed that the Muslim nation is adherent to its religious, historical and legal right to every inch of the Aqsa Mosque, with its entire 144 dunums of land.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

