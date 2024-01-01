Pakistan: Crisis of higher education

The rapid changes in technology, social dynamics, environmental concerns, and economic landscapes highlight the urgency for educational institutions to adapt. The global employment crisis underscores the importance of reskilling and lifelong learning. However, many higher education institutes lack insight into the upskilling requirements and processes needed to prepare students adequately for the job market.

Traditional teaching methods, such as teacher-centered lectures, are losing relevance in the digital age, particularly among the new generation of students (Gen Z), who have different needs and expectations from education systems. Future leaders and decision-makers must develop skills in systems thinking, anticipatory thinking, emotional intelligence, and strategic management to thrive in a rapidly changing globalized society.

Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) has become increasingly crucial, aiming to engage stakeholders in critical, holistic, and foresighted education. This approach encourages multi-stakeholder collaboration and dialogue to address sustainability challenges and promote positive societal change.

To empower youth for a sustainable future, higher education institutions must integrate sustainability education into various disciplines and educational spaces. This includes adopting hands-on, practical, and solution-based learning approaches, emphasizing problem-orientation and the integration of multiple perspectives.

Educational reforms are imperative to address the skills gap and prepare students for a sustainability-oriented society and job market. This includes enhancing critical thinking, promoting holistic worldviews, and fostering collaborations with stakeholders. Public and private sectors should develop programs to support young people in innovative projects related to sustainable development and climate change.

Furthermore, higher education institutions should prioritize their societal impact and adopt cross-sectoral approaches to remain relevant in globalized societies. Interdisciplinary research and education, as well as the training of faculty members, should be emphasized to address global challenges effectively.

Universities play a crucial role in promoting democracy, citizenship, and human rights through research, community engagement, and service-learning. They must navigate societal conflicts and contradictions while upholding their core identity and purposes. Through principled, creative, and strategic approaches, higher education can contribute to transformative changes and societal development.

