Hepatitis: A major health concern for Pakistan

Pakistan can learn from Egypt’s success in drastically reducing hepatitis C prevalence from over 10% to about 0.38% in a decade. Egypt’s achievement was attributed to modern tools and high-level political commitment to infection prevention and lifesaving measures. By launching a national campaign providing free testing and treatment, Egypt tested over 60 million people and treated over 4 million, with a remarkable 99% cure rate using locally manufactured antiviral drugs. This progress was facilitated by strict implementation of patient safety protocols and universal injection and blood safety measures.

Pakistan must emulate Egypt’s approach. Having demonstrated its capacity to manage national health crises during the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistani health authorities should prioritize combating endemic hepatitis B and C with equal urgency. Eliminating these painful and potentially fatal diseases requires decisive action and the same level of commitment demonstrated in response to Covid-19.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article