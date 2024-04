Shafaqna English- Iranian player Hossein Vafaei progressed to the last 32 of the 2024 World Snooker Championship on Thursday, Tasnim reported.

Vafaei beat Chinese Jiang Jun, 18 year old, 10-5.

Vafaei says: “I wasn’t playing great to be honest, after the interval I was thinking ‘oh my God, that was the worst performance I had in my life.’ I washed my face, came back and after that I started playing well.”

On Saturday, he will play against the English snooker player Judd Trump.

