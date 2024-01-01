USA vetoes Palestinian bid for recognition as full UN Member State

Shafaqna English- USA vetoes UN Security Council resolution that recommended the State of Palestine’s full membership in the world body.

The United States vetoed a decision to award Palestine full membership status in the United Nations, in a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported.

Washington lobbied several nations to vote against the proposal, this past week, however, its efforts failed to produce the sought-after results, as 12 nations in the UNSC voted for awarding Palestine full membership status.

Two other nations abstained from voting, including Switzerland and the United Kingdom, leaving the US stranded with only no vote in the UNSC.

The veto on Thursday by Israel’s main political and military backer had been expected ahead of the vote.

Reactions to USA veto of Palestine’s UN membership bid

Reactions to USA veto of Palestine’s UN membership bid are as follows:

Palestinian Authority: USA veto was blatant aggression

The office of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the USA veto was “blatant aggression … which pushes the region ever further to the edge of the abyss”.

In a statement, the presidency called the USA veto “unfair, unethical and unjustified”.

“The fact that this resolution did not pass will not break our will, and it will not defeat our determination,” Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, said after the vote.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “deep regret” over the inability of the UNSC to pass the resolution and said approving Palestine’s bid to become a full UN member was a vital step and “an inherent right of the Palestinian people”.

It said preventing Palestine from gaining full UN membership is a move that is “not consistent with the legal and historical responsibility” of the international community, which needs to aid all parties in reaching a “final and just solution to the Palestinian issue”.

Israel commended USA for vetoing the resolution

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz commended the USA for vetoing the resolution, which he labelled a “shameful proposal”, in a post on X.

“It is outrageous that even half a year after the October 7 massacre, the UN Security Council failed to condemn Hamas[‘s] horrific crimes,” he wrote, referring to the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel that triggered the current conflict.

USA: Sustainable peace in region can only be achieved through a two-state solution with Israel’s security guarantee

US deputy ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, said his country “has worked vigorously and with determination to support Palestinian statehood in the context of a comprehensive peace agreement that would permanently resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict”.

“Since the attacks of October 7, President Biden has been clear that sustainable peace in the region can only be achieved through a two-state solution with Israel’s security guarantee,” he said after he raised his hand to vote against and veto the resolution.

“There is no other path that guarantees Israel’s security and future as a democratic Jewish state,” Wood continued.

Russia: USA is turning a blind eye to the “crimes of Israel”

Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said that by exercising its veto, the US has demonstrated “what they really think of the Palestinians”.

Washington thinks “they do not deserve to have their own state”, and it only realises “the interest of Israel”, he added.

Nebenzia said the US is turning a blind eye to the “crimes of Israel” against civilians in Gaza, as well as the continuation of the illegal settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

Saudi Arabia expressed regret over the failure of the UNSC

Saudi Arabia expressed regret over the failure of the UNSC to adopt the resolution, it said in a statement.

Norway’s FM expressed his country’s “regret” that the UNSC “did not agree on admitting Palestine

Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide expressed his country’s “regret” that the UNSC “did not agree on admitting Palestine as a full member of the UN”.

Sources: Al Mayadeen ,AL Jazeera

