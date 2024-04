Shafaqna English- Iran secured a tough 3-1 victory against newcomer Afghanistan at the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup on Thursday, reported by Tasnim.

Saeid Ahmadabasi scored two goals, and Mahdi Karimi added one more to the tally. Afghanistan’s Mehran Ghorlami made history by scoring his nation s first goal in the tournament.

Iran will compete against Bahrain on Saturday, while Afghanistan will play against Kuwait earlier in the day at Hua Mark Indoor Stadium.

Source: Tasnim

