UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich and Real Madrid reach semifinals

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid advanced to the UEFA Champions League semifinals by securing victories over their respective opponents on Wednesday.

Real Madrid scored the opening goal in their game against Manchester City thanks to Rodrygo’s close range finish in the 12th minute at Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City scored with his right foot from a tight angle to defeat Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the 76th minute.

The game finished with a 1-1 scoreline after the regular 90 minutes, leading to extra time where both teams failed to score. Subsequently, Madrid ended up winning 4-3 in penalty shootouts.

Also on Wednesday, Bayern Munich secured a victory against Arsenal as Joshua Kimmich netted a header from a short distance in the 63rd minute at Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians won in the second leg with a close win to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com