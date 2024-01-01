Rudiger celebrated Madrid’s win with a Muslim takbir

Shafaqna English- According to Anadolu Ajansı, Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger marked his team’s win in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal by chanting the takbir, a traditional Muslim expression of Allah’s greatness.

The German player scored the winning penalty against the English Premier League team Manchester City in the quarterfinal second leg. The match was tied with a 4-4 aggregate, leading to extra time and eventually a penalty shootout.

After making it to the semifinals, Rudiger and his teammates celebrated their victory. He then faced the camera and exclaimed “Allahu akbar” which translates to “God is greater”.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com