India election: Voting begins as Modi seeks 3rd term

Shafaqna English- Voting for India’s general elections have kicked off on Friday as analysts believe that PM Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks a historic third term in office.

This marks the largest exercise of elections in the world, with more than 969 million voters; the equivalent of more than 10% of the world’s population.

Polls opened at 102 constituencies across India and will carry on for the next six weeks until June 1, while all results will be counted and announced on June 4.

However, Modi’s nationalist policies may prove to be costly, since 200 million Muslims live in India and have been subjected to persecution, discriminatory laws and documented violence by the BJP-led state.

Sources: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

