Report: Escalating crisis in availability of vital medicines in UK

Shafaqna English- Medicine shortages in the UK have reached a critical juncture, with Brexit likely to “significantly weaken” the country’s ability to tackle supply chain snags, according to a report by a health think tank released on Thursday.

The report, authored by Mark Dayan, the Brexit program lead at Nuffield Trust, paints a troubling picture of a healthcare system grappling with a “new normal” of scarcity in essential medications.

The findings underscore a dramatic escalation in the unavailability of crucial drugs, creating profound challenges for healthcare professionals, pharmacies, the National Health Service (NHS), and most critically, patients.

According to the report, the number of warnings issued by drug companies on impending supply issues has more than doubled, surging from 648 in 2020 to a staggering 1,634 last year alone.

