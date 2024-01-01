Egypt called on international parties supporting peace to recognize Palestinian state

Shafaqna English- Egypt called on the international parties supporting peace to recognize the Palestinian state, and to deal with the responsibility to meet the current circumstance and work to restore hope in reviving the peace process on serious foundations leading to the establishment of an independent.

Egypt expressed on Thursday its deep regret following the Security Council failure to pass a resolution enabling Palestine to obtain full membership in the United Nations.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry stressed in a statement that the current time is ‘critical’, as the Palestinian issue is at ‘crossroads’, requiring countries to bear their historical responsibility by taking a position supportive of Palestinian rights.

Egypt also affirmed that recognizing the Palestinian state and approving its full membership in the UN is an ‘inherent right of the Palestinian people who have suffered from the Israeli occupation for more than 70 years.’

