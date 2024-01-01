English
Over 195 days after launch of Israel’s war on Gaza, doctors struggle to save patients-familie-themselves

Shafaqna English-“The Israeli occupation deliberately destroyed the health system in Gaza”, Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Over 195 days after the launch of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip, Mahmoud Saad al-Din, a Palestinian doctor, used to move between local hospitals in the Gaza Strip to provide essential treatment to the injured and sick and doing what he could to keep them alive.

Often, Saad al-Din, along with other doctors, is forced to work long shifts without sleep to deal with significant mass casualty events from each of Israel’s strikes.

