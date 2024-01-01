Countdown to Paris Summer Olympics begins

Shafaqna English- There are just 100 days left until the kick-off of the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in Paris, France.



The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will officially begin on July 26 with an opening ceremony on the River Seine.

The traditional torch lighting ceremony for the 33rd Olympic Games was held in Greece’s ancient city of Olympia on Tuesday.

Paris 2024, hosted by France for the third time, following 1900 and 1924, will include the new categories of breakdancing, sport climbing, skateboarding, and wave surfing, in addition to the existing events.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com