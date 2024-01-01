UN: 668 Iraqi children are detained on national security charges

Shafaqna English- The detention of 668 children on national security-related charges in Iraq, continue to be a concern, said a new report of the UN Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in Iraq released today.

The Government must consider children as victims and therefore continue to take concrete steps to facilitate their release, recovery and community-based reintegration.

The children of Iraq continue to face grave violations, but recent engagements between the Government of Iraq and the United Nations for the protection of children offer hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Among those engagements are notably the recent signature and implementation of an action plan between the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and the United Nations.