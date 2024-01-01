Sudan: Genocide is taking place against non-Arab groups in Darfur

Shafaqna English- A genocide is taking place against non-Arab groups in Darfur , according to a newly released report from an international human rights organisation.

The independent inquiry carried out by the Raoul Wallenberg Centre has found that there is “clear and convincing evidence” that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary and its allied militias “have committed and are committing genocide against the Masalit,” a Black African group.

The report, which cites the work of Middle East Eye on multiple occasions, also concludes that “the RSF and allied militias have committed and are committing direct and public incitement to genocide” and that all 153 states that have signed the Genocide Convention are “obligated to end complicity in and employ all means reasonably available to prevent and halt the genocide”.

It goes on to say that there is “clear and convincing evidence” that Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Libya, Chad, the Central African Republic (CAR) and Russia via the actions of the Wagner Group are “complicit in the genocide”.

Source:Middle East Eye