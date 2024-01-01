Halal mortgage for Muslims in Canada

Shafaqna English-IQNA – Canada’s government plans to introduce halal mortgage for Muslims.

The ‘Halal Mortgage’ is a significant step towards ensuring that Muslims in Canada can adhere to their religious beliefs while purchasing homes. It is designed to comply with Islamic law, which prohibits the payment or receipt of interest (riba). Instead, the mortgage operates on a ‘rent-to-own’ model, where the bank purchases the property and then sells it back to the homeowner at a higher price, paid in installments.

“This could include changes in the tax treatment of these products or a new regulatory sandbox for financial service providers, while ensuring adequate consumer protections are in place,” the government announced in its Budget 2024.

The introduction of the ‘Halal Mortgage’ is expected to address the challenges faced by many Muslims in Canada who have found it difficult to reconcile their faith with the conventional banking system.

In addition to the ‘Halal Mortgage’ program, the Canadian government is also exploring other initiatives to support the financial needs of its Muslim population. This includes the development of Islamic banking and investment products, as well as the establishment of a national zakat fund to support charitable activities in accordance with Islamic principles.

Source: Muslim Mirror