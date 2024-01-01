Skytrax: Qatar’s Airport named world’s best airports for 2024

Shafaqna English- Qatar’s Hamad International Airport named World’s Best Airport for 2024 at Skytrax World Airport Awards held at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.

An award now standard to the airport, Hamad International Airport also nailed the title of ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the second time in a row and ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the tenth consecutive year.

Competing amongst over 500 global airport contenders, Qatar’s airport performance received the highest recognition across key performance indicators as it was selected as the best in the world.

Source: Doha News