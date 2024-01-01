English
UEFA Europa League: Atalanta 1-0 Liverpool (Agg: 3-1)

Shafaqna English- Atalanta, an Italian football team, advanced to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League despite a 1-0 defeat at home to Liverpool from England on Thursday, reported by Anadolu Ajansı.

Liverpool’s Egyptian player Mohamed Salah scored a goal early in the game from a penalty, giving his team hope in Bergamo. But it was a challenge for the visitors as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool suffered a 3-0 defeat against Atalanta at Anfield last week.

Atalanta beat Liverpool to set up a semi-final clash with French side Olympique Marseille, with the first leg scheduled for May 2.

