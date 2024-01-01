Formula 1 takes back to China for the 5th round

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, Formula 1 will be back in China this Sunday, marking its return to the country for the first time since 2019 for Round 5 of the championship.

The Chinese Grand Prix will consist of 56 laps around the 5.4-kilometer Shanghai International Circuit.

Red Bull’s Dutch driver and current champion Max Verstappen, who has secured victories in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Japan this season, sits at the top of the drivers standings with 77 points. His Mexican teammate Sergio Perez and Monaco’s Charles Leclerc from Ferrari trail behind with 64 and 59 points, respectively.

The Red Bull Racing Honda team is leading the way in the constructor standings with 141 points, while Ferrari is in second place with 120 points and McLaren follows closely behind with 69 points.

