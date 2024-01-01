Akaz: Ministry of Hajj and Umra announced details of Hajj and Umrah visa

Shafaqna English– The Ministry of Hajj and Umra announced: The Umrah visa for foreign pilgrims is valid for three months starting from the date of their arrival in Saudi Arabia and expires on Dhu l-Qa’da 15 (corresponding to May 23), and it can be different based on pilgrim’s schedule.

According to Shafaqna, Akaz wrote: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Platform X: The last date for entry of Umrah visa holders this year is Dhu l-Qa’da 15 (corresponding to May 23) and the last date to stay in Saudi Arabia for Umrah visa holders is Dhu l-Qa’da 29 (June 6).

This ministry had previously announced: The Umrah visa will remain valid for three months from the date of issuance, and it finally expires on Dhu l-Qa’da 15 each year, and it starts again from 15th and continues until the last date to stay in Saudi Arabia, i.e., Dhu l-Qa’da 29.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umra has also stated: The Umrah visa which is valid for ninety days cannot be extended or converted into another visa. It is possible for people to apply for an Umrah visa through electronic platforms approved by Umrah services.

Source: fa.shafaqna

