What Modi’s 3rd government could mean for Indian Muslims?

Shafaqna English- Amid the national elections, Indian Muslims are compelled to mull what a third consecutive term for Modi could mean for them and for the 200 million Muslims who call the country home.

Modi’s decade in power has seen a surge in hate speech against religious minorities, attacks on their places of learning and worship, and mob lynchings.

“It is a frightening time for India’s Muslims. The status of Muslims has been altered, and there is no hope of reversing the damage done to the social fabric with him getting a third term. The hate has been normalised,” an activist argues.

Modi and the Hindu-Muslim divide

Modi’s opponents argue that the hugely popular prime minister has done little during his decade in office to bridge the growing sectarian divide between India’s majority Hindu population and its 230 million Muslims.

Critics argue that he has, instead, indirectly endorsed sectarianism in an effort to shore up support among his Hindu nationalist base.

Why a third term for Modi could be ‘catastrophic’ for India’s 200 million Muslims ?

Amid world’s biggest election, Indian Muslims tell of their growing anxiety and fear of persecution after two terms of the Modi government have seen rising polarisation in the country.

Amidst the electoral, there’s a strong sense of fear and uncertainty, as highlighted in a recent report by Al Jazeera.

The report sheds light on the challenges faced by Indian Muslims under the current administration led by Modi. Residents express distress over what they perceive as a rising tide of extremism, with allegations of discriminatory policies and neglect by the govt.

“I live in constant fear,” shares one Indian Muslim, reflecting a sentiment echoed by many. The atmosphere of hostility and division in politics is a cause for alarm, according to another individual interviewed.

India Hate Lab, a research group in the US, documented 668 incidents of hate speech against Muslims in 2023, of which 413 took place in the last six months of the year, coinciding with key state elections.

In the decade since Modi took power, “what has exponentially increased is runaway hate speech spouting venom against Muslims”, including calls for genocide by politicians and Hindu religious leaders, says social activist Harsh Mander.

Muslim leaders worry about the lack of representation

While India’s 220 million Muslims make up a little under a fifth of its 1.4 billion population, Muslim representatives in parliament have almost halved to less than five percent since the 1970s.

“Muslim leaders worry at the lack of representation. There were just 27 Muslim MPs in the 543-seat lower house in parliament — and none of them were among the BJP’s 310 lawmakers,” according to sources.

Indian authorities have introduced “bulldozer justice” to punish Muslims for real-imagined offences

In recent years, Indian authorities have introduced “bulldozer justice” to punish Muslims for real and imagined offences.

The demolition of Muslim homes and religious sites, often without notice, has added to the sense of insecurity. “My boutique was demolished two years ago on govt orders,” reveals a Muslim woman, illustrating the personal toll of such actions.

Business owners also worry about the impact of govt directives, citing instances where their livelihoods have been affected. “My meat shop is closed because of the Navratri festival,” explains a shopkeeper, highlighting restrictions that disproportionately impact Muslim businesses.

Critics argue that the Modi govt’s policies have eroded the principles of democracy and inclusivity. The call for international intervention grows louder, with appeals to organizations like the United Nations and the European Union to address human rights violations against minorities, particularly Muslims, ahead of the elections.

“The normalisation of hatred has been very disturbing, and the government’s reaction to it all is even more alarming to us minorities,” Indian Muslim says. “We have seen that no action is taken when there is violence against the minorities, but if people from the Muslim community raise their voice, they find a bulldozer standing outside their house.”

Hindu nationalists erase any hint of Muslim heritage

Hindu nationalists in power today, are seeking to inflict retribution by rewriting history. In some cases, this has taken physical forms – such as in the destruction in 1992 of the 15th century Babri mosque in Ayodhya, a criminal act that was legitimised by the Supreme Court of India in 2019. Claims for several other historical mosques to be converted into temples, have been set in motions across the country.

Elsewhere, place names have been changed to erase any hint of their Muslim heritage. Allahabad is now Prayagraj, Mughalsarai station is Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Aurangabad is Sambhajinagar and Gulbarga is Kalaburagi. Not satisfied with occasional erasures, the Bharatiya Janata Party government has thought fit to change high school history and politics textbooks by significantly altering and in some cases, fully scrapping the sections on Mughal history.

Political forgetting targets Muslims to deprive them of history

The act of political forgetting targets minorities to deprive them of history, of the right to narrate, of the capacity for recognition. History tells us, it is also a precursor to violence. As eminent historians, Aditya and Mridula Mukherjee noted recently, “….genocide of a community is often preceded by the community being demonised, their names changed, their history being erased”, claiming “these processes have begun in India and open calls for genocide of Muslims are being given in various parts of the country with amazing impunity”.

Modi government ‘controlled Muslims’ in Muzaffarnagar district

Muzaffarnagar district in northern Uttar Pradesh state saw deadly riots a decade ago, but religious divisions still influenced voters in an election in which Hindu nationalism is a key theme.

Modi’s government has “controlled Muslims”, said Ramesh Chand, a Hindu biscuit baker in Kairana city near Muzaffarnagar.

In Jaula village, sugarcane farmer Mohammed Irfan, 50, said Modi’s “high-handedness against Muslims” as well as unemployment and inflation were major reasons for him voting for the opposition Samajwadi Party.

Sources: AL Jazeera, Independent, France 24 , Scroll.In