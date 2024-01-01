English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 3Other News

UN: 800,000 people Sudan city in extreme-immediate danger

0

Shafaqna English- Some 800000 people in a Sudanese city are in “extreme and immediate danger” as worsening violence advances, the UN has warned.

Top United Nations officials warned the Security Council of “extreme and immediate danger” reaching at least 800,000 civilians in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, as aggravated violence between Sudan’s internal clashing forces spreads across the country.

UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo said, “Fighting in El Fasher could unleash bloody intercommunal strife throughout Darfur.”

UN aid operations director Edem Wosornu added that the violence, which could affect 800,000 people in El Fasher, risks expansion to cities near Darfur, “where more than nine million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.”

Sources: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Sudan: Genocide taking place against non-Arab groups in Darfur according to HR organisation

nasibeh yazdani

Paris: International humanitarian conference for Sudan calls for cease-fire

leila yazdani

Humanitarian Agencies: Risk of famine looms a year into war in Sudan

leila yazdani

Paris: International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan

leila yazdani

IOM calls for international action as 20,000 people displaced daily in Sudan

leila yazdani

Sudan: Ramadhan’s street Iftars disrupted by war

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.