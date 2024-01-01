UN: 800,000 people Sudan city in extreme-immediate danger

Shafaqna English- Some 800000 people in a Sudanese city are in “extreme and immediate danger” as worsening violence advances, the UN has warned.

Top United Nations officials warned the Security Council of “extreme and immediate danger” reaching at least 800,000 civilians in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, as aggravated violence between Sudan’s internal clashing forces spreads across the country.

UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo said, “Fighting in El Fasher could unleash bloody intercommunal strife throughout Darfur.”

UN aid operations director Edem Wosornu added that the violence, which could affect 800,000 people in El Fasher, risks expansion to cities near Darfur, “where more than nine million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.”

Sources: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com