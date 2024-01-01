UN official describes situation in Gaza as hellscape

Shafaqna English- Dominic Allen, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative for the State of Palestine, described the situation in the Gaza Strip as a humanitarian hellscape after he had returned from his latest 10-day mission in Gaza.

The situation in the Gaza Strip is a humanitarian hellscape after six and a half months of Israeli military operations in Gaza where hospitals are exhausted in northern, central, and southern Gaza, he said.

Speaking to reporters at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, via video conference from Jerusalem, Allen said, “What I witnessed is heartbreaking and cannot be described. We saw medical equipment being deliberately broken and destroyed. “Ultrasound machines, critical to help ensure safe deliveries, had their wires cut and their screens smashed.”

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

