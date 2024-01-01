English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Human rightsMiddle EastOther News

UN official describes situation in Gaza as hellscape

0

Shafaqna English- Dominic Allen, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative for the State of Palestine, described the situation in the Gaza Strip as a humanitarian hellscape after he had returned from his latest 10-day mission in Gaza.

The situation in the Gaza Strip is a humanitarian hellscape after six and a half months of Israeli military operations in Gaza where hospitals are exhausted in northern, central, and southern Gaza, he said.

Speaking to reporters at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, via video conference from Jerusalem, Allen said, “What I witnessed is heartbreaking and cannot be described. We saw medical equipment being deliberately broken and destroyed. “Ultrasound machines, critical to help ensure safe deliveries, had their wires cut and their screens smashed.”

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

After 195 days of Israeli war on Gaza doctors struggle to save patients

nafiseh yazdani

London: Protesters rally against arms sales to Israel in front of parliament

leila yazdani

UNICEF: About 14,000 children have been killed in Gaza since beginning of war

leila yazdani

UN’s experts deplore use of AI in war on Gaza

leila yazdani

MEE: Over 350 humanitarian sites-aid convoys hit in Gaza since 7 October 2023

nafiseh yazdani

UNICEF: Children in Gaza have tremendous share of scars of war

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.