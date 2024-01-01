English
Pakistan: Nearly 100 people killed amid Massive rains and flash floods

Shafaqna English– Almost 100 people were killed and dozens of others injured amid massive rains and flash floods during the last one week in Pakistan.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), heavy rains caused flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and Punjab provinces and Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir, also known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, 98 people have been killed and 89 others injured in these areas due to collapsing structures, according to the NDMA’s latest report.

Some 3,261 houses were also damaged, with 536 fully destroyed.

Heavy floods and land sliding also caused damage to roads and bridges in hilly areas of KP and Balochistan.

