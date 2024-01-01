British human rights lawyer expresses concern about prayer ban at London school

Shafaqna English- British human rights lawyer, Fahad Ansari worries school board ‘essentially after prayer ban indoctrinating Muslim students to be afraid of challenging the state, to be afraid of asserting their Islamic values and identity’.

Fahad Ansari criticized a prayer ban imposed in March 2023 at the London-based Michaela Community School, where half of the students are Muslim.

The renowned human rights lawyer spoke to Anadolu about the ban that was recently approved by the city’s high court.

Ansari highlighted the school’s links to far-right figures, particularly former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, emphasizing her role as a founder of the school and board chair until 2018.

“We’re worried about the deeper agenda that’s in place in schools like this,” Ansari said, noting Braverman was speaking at the “National Conservatism” conference in Brussels on April 16, the day the ban was approved.

“If you dig deeper, you’ll see that the school is also connected to Michael Gove and to many other individuals who are in the far right of the Conservative Party that’s currently ruling this country,” he said.

Source: Anadolu Agency