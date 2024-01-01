USC cancels all outside speakers for graduation ceremony

Shafaqna English– The University of Southern California (USC) said Friday it has cancelled all outside speakers for graduation ceremony.

“Given the highly publicized circumstances surrounding our main-stage commencement program, university leadership has decided it is best to release our outside speakers and honorees from attending this year’s ceremony,” USC said in a statement. University leadership will still speak.

The decision comes after the Los Angeles university was criticized over its decision to cancel university’s valedictorian speech, due to be given by Muslim student Asna Tabassum.

Tabassum, a major in biomedical engineering and a minor in resistance to genocide, said she was shocked and disappointed.