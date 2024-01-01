Human development crisis of Pakistan

The Human Development Index evaluates progress in three crucial areas: health, education, and living standards. Pakistan’s ranking below countries like Haiti and Zimbabwe underscores the severity of the situation, but this is only part of the story.

With limited financial resources available, exacerbated by the inability to even service debt interest after provinces claim their share under the NFC award, the government faces a dire predicament. Former Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Pasha rightly emphasized that the burden of economic reforms has disproportionately fallen on the poor, urging the elite to share the responsibility.

However, there are scant signs of a shift in mindset at the top. Even discussions about taxing affluent individuals who have evaded contributing to the national treasury due to political connections are met with resistance, raising concerns about protecting vested interests.

As Pakistan gears up for negotiations on another IMF program, it must avoid burdening the working class with excessive upfront conditions. The continuation of regressive indirect taxes, which disproportionately impact the poor, risks triggering widespread public unrest.

It’s imperative for the government to recognize these warning signs and prioritize inclusive policies. Any relief must be coupled with targeted and monitored subsidy arrangements, contingent upon generating fiscal space through fair taxation, particularly targeting affluent segments.

Failure to address these challenges perpetuates the cycle of suffering for ordinary Pakistanis, relegating them to a quality of life reminiscent of war-torn regions. Urgent action is needed to break this cycle and pave the way for sustainable development and prosperity for all citizens.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqan.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article