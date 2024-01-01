English
Nature: Nearly half of China’s major cities are sinking due to sea-level rise

Shafaqna Science- It is estimated that by 2120, tens of millions of people in the country’s coastal lands may find their homes below sea level due to the combined effects of sinking and sea-level rise, as reported by Nature.

A recent paper published in Science suggests that one in ten residents of China’s coastal cities could be living below sea level within a century, as a result of land subsidence and climate change.

Approximately 16% of the mapped area of China’s major cities is sinking at a rapid rate, with a downward trajectory of greater than 10 millimeters annually. An even greater area, approximately 45%, is sinking at a moderate rate, with a downward trajectory of greater than 3 millimeters annually. The cities of Beijing, as well as regional capitals such as Fuzhou, Hefei, and Xi’an, are among those affected.

The situation could result in one-quarter of China’s coastal lands being submerged by the sea within a few decades, endangering the hundreds of millions of people who live on the coast, as the paper notes.

Source: Nature

