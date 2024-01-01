An ontological model for scientific miracle in the Holy Quran

Shafaqna English– Semantic technology plays an essential factor in enhancing knowledge representation of documents on semantic Web which meaning is made explicit, allowing machines to process and integrate Web resources intelligently. Knowledge representation indicates how to use symbols that represent a set of facts inside a knowledge domain. The main role of representation language facilitates communication between domain experts and knowledge engineers.

The ontology is one of the knowledge representation techniques on the semantic web. Ontologies explicitly structure and represent domain knowledge in a machine-readable format, so they can be incorporated into computer-based applications and systems to facilitate automatic annotation of web resources, domain representation and reasoning task, decision support, and natural-language processing and serve as an integral part of the Semantic Web. It is essential to understand the meaning of each term along with classes, properties, and instances associated with it. This is possible only if we have categorized information. This categorization of information in a hierarchical manner is termed Ontology.

The Holy Quran is a miraculous book. It contains texts and descriptive words for natural phenomena. Recent scientific facts confirm that these descriptive words are accurate description. This paper suggests a general structure for these scientific miracles which are mentioned in the Holy Quran.

The present research follows METHONTOLOGY methodology for two reasons. Firstly, METHONTOLOGY provides an accurate description of every activity and sufficient details of the techniques and activities which include the ontology life cycle. The ontology life cycle identifies the set of stages through which the ontology moves during its life time, describes what activities are to be performed in each stage and how the activities are related (relation of precedence, return, etc.). Secondly, it is based on IEEE Standard 1074-1995 in the definition of the ontology development process. In METHONTOLOGY, building ontology from scratch is composed of seven activities, which are specification, knowledge acquisition, conceptualization, integration, implementation, evaluation, and documentation. The most important activities used to build the proposed ontology based on METHONTOLOGY methodology will be described below.

Specification

The researcher specifies why the ontology is being built and what are its intended uses and who are the end-users. This ontology is built for creating consensual knowledge modeling of scientific miracles in the Holy Quran in order to be used on linked data web to information retrieval or other Semantic Web applications by people or software agents interested in scientific miracles in the Holy Quran.

2. Classification of Scientific Miracles Ontology (SMO)

The backbone of an ontology consists of a generalization/specialization hierarchy of concepts, i.e., a taxonomy. Therefore, in order to build an ontology for Scientific Miracles in the Holy Quran, they should be categorized in a hierarchical structure.

A top-down approach was used to develop Scientific Miracles structure which starts with modeling concepts and relationships in a generic level of knowledge and moves down toward a specific level of knowledge.

The root node or nodes of a domain ontology should be defined in terms of some highly general universal taken from a domain neutral ontology to ensure that the ontology is built using a high-level ontology architecture that is shared with other ontologies. This research has used one branch of Ontology of Information Science (OIS) which is a model for modeling domain knowledge of Information Science (IS), namely, Natural Science for grouping Scientific Miracles in the Holy Quran. Thus, the author divided superclass Natural Science to subclasses: Astronomy Science, Biology Science, Physic Science, Chemical Science, and Earth Science.

In the lower layer, the Quranic facts were included for each proper subfield from astronomy science. The Islamic scientist judge that verses of the Quran contain the scientific miracle if they are compatible with scientific facts not theories. Therefore, scientific facts were added that have been compatible with Quranic facts and proven scientifically. As a result, the lower layer contains Scientific Fact class and Quranic Fact class. Thus, both of them express the same fact but come from different resources.

The ontology attempts to represent the meaning of concepts, their attributes, and their relations. Thus, the conceptual model helps to abstract models of parts of reality, in this case the concepts can express a certain meaning.

The goal of ontology is suppling the main structure of information, and representing entities in reality that can be clearly identified and that represent concepts. This structure of reality is formulated by a formal modelling language. SMO has been implemented by Web Ontology Language (OWL) language and modeled using protégé editor.

Results

One of the earliest approaches toward ontology evaluation was the introduction of competency questions, i.e., natural language questions that the ontology should be able to answer. Since the ontology is a machine-readable representation of knowledge, end-users should be able to query it using a formal language, such as Simple Protocol And RDF Query Language (SPARQL).

The results of SMO have been evaluated by competency questions and translated these competency questions into SPARQL queries and the results obtained emphasized that SMO was effective in retrieval relevant concepts and verses of scientific miracles in the Holy Quran.

Source:ieeexplore

www.shafaqna.com