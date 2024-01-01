English
International Shia News Agency
Reuters: Dengue cases are up 50% in Americas

Shafaqna Science- The number of dengue cases in the Americas has reached an “emergency situation,” according to the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), who made this observation on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

While the number of cases in Argentina and Brazil, which have been identified as hotspots, appears to have stabilized, the overall number of cases in the region has increased significantly. PAHO, a United Nations agency, has confirmed more than 5.2 million cases of dengue across the Americas this year, representing a 48% increase from the 3.5 million cases reported by the organization late last month.

Source: Reuters

