[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “It’s Never Black & White: My Journey from Zimbabwe to the UK”

Shafaqna English– On Friday, April 19, 2024, the SICM Mahfil Ali hosted a live program featuring a lecture by Tim Calvey, entitled “It’s Never Black & White: My Journey from Zimbabwe to the UK.”

Speaker:

Education is in Tim’s DNA. He was brought up in a boarding house run by his father in Zimbabwe and graduated from Christ Church University. He has held various roles including Deputy Head at Eagle House and Orley Farm School. He is now Headteacher at Orley Farm, where he is passionate about finding the right future school for his pupils. He favours a holistic approach to education, promoting sport, and ensuring that children’s wellbeing is considered alongside their academic progress.

