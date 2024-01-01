English
International Shia News Agency
Other NewsShia islamShia MediaShia OrganizationsVideos

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “It’s Never Black & White: My Journey from Zimbabwe to the UK”

0

Shafaqna English On Friday, April 19, 2024, the SICM Mahfil Ali hosted a live program featuring a lecture by Tim Calvey, entitled “It’s Never Black & White: My Journey from Zimbabwe to the UK.”

Speaker:

Education is in Tim’s DNA. He was brought up in a boarding house run by his father in Zimbabwe and graduated from Christ Church University. He has held various roles including Deputy Head at Eagle House and Orley Farm School. He is now Headteacher at Orley Farm, where he is passionate about finding the right future school for his pupils. He favours a holistic approach to education, promoting sport, and ensuring that children’s wellbeing is considered alongside their academic progress.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Tafsir of Surah An-Nisa (4) Verse 77

parniani

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 28th Night of Ramadhan

parniani

[Video] Spiritual Conversation – Spiritual Psychology of Surah Al-Falaq and Surah An-Nas

parniani

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 27th Night of Ramadhan

parniani

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 26th Night of Ramadhan

parniani

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: 24th Night of Ramadhan

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.