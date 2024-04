Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, Bernardo Silva secured a 1-0 win for Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals against Chelsea on Saturday.

The late winner scored by the Portuguese midfielder in the 84th minute propelled the Sky Blues to the final at Wembley Stadium in London.

Chelsea had many opportunities to score, particularly with Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson, but they were unable to capitalize on them.

Source: AA

