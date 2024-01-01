English Premier League: Arsenal 2-0 Wolverhampton, Gunners on the top

Shafaqna English- According to Anadolu Ajansı, Arsenal moved up to first place in the English Premier League standings after defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 in a match during week 34 on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard’s shot with his right foot into the top right corner gave the Gunners a 1-0 lead at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Martin Odegaard’s left footed shot from a challenging position in the 95th minute secured a 2-0 victory.

Arsenal are now at the top of the standings with 74 points, while defending champions Manchester City are close behind with 73 points and have one more game to play this week. Liverpool currently holds the third position with 71 points.

