English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

OCHA: Humanitarian convoys were unable to deliver critical supplies-fuel to hospitals in Gaza due to Israeli obstacles

0

Shafaqna English- The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories (OCHA) has said that humanitarian convoys were unable to deliver critical supplies and fuel to hospitals in the war-torn Gaza Strip due to Israeli obstacles.

“Today, two-thirds of coordinated humanitarian missions in Gaza were impeded or significantly delayed by the Israeli authorities,” OCHA said in its X page on Saturday.

“On average, each of these missions faced nearly five hours of delay before being allowed to proceed,” OCHA added.

“Some waited so long they had to turn back, while others proceeded but significantly curtailed their operations due to the limited remaining time. As a result, critical supplies, equipment and fuel for back-up generators were not provided to hospitals and assessments of people’s need in multiple locations were cancelled,” OCHA elaborated.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

New Arab: Hundreds of respiratory illness cases reported in Gaza amid lack of cooking gas

leila yazdani

USA: Muslim Americans see Israel aid package as further betrayal

leila yazdani

UN’s official describes situation in Gaza as hellscape

leila yazdani

After 195 days of Israeli war on Gaza doctors struggle to save patients

nafiseh yazdani

London: Protesters rally against arms sales to Israel in front of parliament

leila yazdani

UNICEF: About 14,000 children have been killed in Gaza since beginning of war

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.