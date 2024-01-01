OCHA: Humanitarian convoys were unable to deliver critical supplies-fuel to hospitals in Gaza due to Israeli obstacles

Shafaqna English- The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories (OCHA) has said that humanitarian convoys were unable to deliver critical supplies and fuel to hospitals in the war-torn Gaza Strip due to Israeli obstacles.

“Today, two-thirds of coordinated humanitarian missions in Gaza were impeded or significantly delayed by the Israeli authorities,” OCHA said in its X page on Saturday.

“On average, each of these missions faced nearly five hours of delay before being allowed to proceed,” OCHA added.

“Some waited so long they had to turn back, while others proceeded but significantly curtailed their operations due to the limited remaining time. As a result, critical supplies, equipment and fuel for back-up generators were not provided to hospitals and assessments of people’s need in multiple locations were cancelled,” OCHA elaborated.

